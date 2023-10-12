Basic health facilities, ambulance must at garba venues in Maha: CM Shinde





Navratri, during which 'garba' events attended by hundreds of revellers are widespread, starts from October 15.





A campaign to make health facilities mandatory at 'garba' events has been carried out by the city's prominent Gujarati daily newspaper Mumbai Samachar.





Its Editor Nilesh Dave told PTI that the order was given soon after he met the chief minister on Thursday.





"Sometimes the organisers conveniently ignore this (health facilities), but now they have to take care of the health of people attending it. The organisers have to have health facilities and an ambulance at the venue," Shinde was quoted as saying in a statement.





There have been instances of people suffering cardiac arrests while dancing at 'garba' venues and precautions need to be taken, the CM added. Shinde directed all district collectors to ensure compliance with the directive. -- PTI

