And the answer is...





The answer, dear reader, is PM Narendra Modi.





Modi arrived Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, today, and began his daylong visit to the border state with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and a puja at Parvati Kund. He will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects and address a public meeting during this visit to the Kumaon region of the state.





Wearing a traditional tribal outfit complete with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment), Modi performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong. He was guided by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. He also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.

So, did you guess who the robed person was in the picture we posted here at 12:16 pm?