A 'Tiger' will join the Indo-Pak pre-match...

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will grace the stage at the 'Cricket Live' pre-match show for Star Sports during the much-awaited India versus Pakistan Cricket World Cup match.









He will discuss the emotions surrounding the India-Pakistan match but also bring fans closer to the excitement of both cricket and his upcoming cinematic masterpiece -- 'Tiger 3', an action thriller.





India vs Pakistan, October 14, 2023, from 12:30 pm onwards, Star Sports Network.

With Team India aiming to improve on their perfect record and make it 8-0 against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history, the excitement and stakes are at an all-time high. Salman Khan will join the show to share his deep-rooted love for cricket, providing fans with unique insights into his personal connection with the sport.