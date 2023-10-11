Woman among 3 booked as railway employee dies by suicide over 'sextortion' in Mumbai





The trio was booked on charges of extortion and abetment of suicide under the IPC and also relevant sections of the IT Act, two days after the 36-year-old railway staffer ended his life by jumping in front of a running train at Matunga in Central Mumbai, , an official said.





The woman and her co-accused had extorted Rs 2 lakh from the victim after threatening to upload his obscene videos on social media websites if he did not pay up, said the official.





The victim, who was working at Matunga Railway Workshop, was found dead on rail tracks on Monday, he said.





During investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from his trousers in which he mentioned about harassment by a woman and two men, said the official, adding the trio extorted money from the victim by blackmailing him.





One of the accused had posed as a 'Cyber Crime Branch' officer based in New Delhi and made phone calls to the Railway employee, he said.





According to the suicide note, the victim came into contact with one Komal Sharma on Facebook. She chatted with him during a video call and later told him she has recorded his obscene videos.





The woman demanded money from him and threatened to upload the clips on social media sites if he did not pay up, said the official. -- PTI

The Government Railway Police registered an offence against three persons, including a woman, after a Central Railway employee in Mumbai committed suicide on falling victim to an online "sextortion" plot, the police said on Wednesday.