We're moving to a full offensive in Gaza: Israel





In an address to troops deployed along the Gaza border, the Israeli Defence Minister said, "I have released all the restraints. We have [regained] control of the area and we are moving to a full offence."





He asserted that Gaza will "never go back to what it was".





"You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought," The Times of Israel quoted the minister as saying in a report.





"They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was," the Defence minister said, adding that Israel, with all its might and, without compromise, would eliminate "whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors".





Hinting at the ongoing counter-offensive continuing for several months, he added, "We will return here, to Be'eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the kibbutz until its last meter." -- ANI

