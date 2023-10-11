UK foreign secretary runs for cover in Israel amid rocket fire





A video showed James Cleverly and a group running into a building as air sirens blared in Ofakim.





Cleverly was seen running towards the entrance at the start of the clip.





The Israeli foreign ministry said the siren was warning citizens of incoming Hamas rocket fire.





The UK foreign secretary arrived in Israel this morning as part of a trip to "demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity" with the country, a foreign office spokesman said earlier today.





Cleverly on Wednesday said the UK stands with Israel. "I'm here in Israel today to show that the UK's support for the Israeli people is unwavering," he wrote on 'X'.

