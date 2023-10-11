Rushdies next is a memoir about the knife attack

Knife. Meditations After An Attempted Murder.









'Speaking out for the first time, and in unforgettable detail, about the traumatic events of August 12, 2022, Salman Rushdie answers violence with art, and reminds us of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable.





'Knife is a gripping, intimate, and ultimately life-affirming meditation on life, loss, love, art -- and finding the strength to stand up again,' the publisher says, and we can't wait to get our hands on it.





Knife goes on sale on April 16, 2024.

From internationally renowned writer and Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie, comes that searing, deeply personal account of enduring -- and surviving -- an attempt on his life 30 years after the fatwa that was ordered against him, announces Penguin Random House.