Rocket destroyed our house as we slept: Israeli

The residents of Yahuda Halevi in south Israel are among those who suffered loss of homes, infrastructure and deaths.





A resident, Dima, whose house was destroyed in the Hamas attack on Israel expressed his pain and shared his experience when the rocket struck his house.





In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dima said, "While we were sleeping at night, a rocket was dropped and my house was completely destroyed and we suffered serious injuries."





He mentioned that his son was also injured in the attack and is being treated in the hospital.





Earlier, Yaacov, an Israeli national from Ashkelon, vividly recounted his upsetting experience, stating, "We came here because a rocket fell on our building... we have no shelter, we escaped thanks to local administration and they suggested that we should come here to this hotel, and this is a good place. My 11-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, my wife and I are staying here."