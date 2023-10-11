Remember The Oscar Slap? Now, The Big Reveal!





When Will Smith smacked Oscar host Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, saying 'Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!'





In a new book, Worthy, Jada reveals, 'It's not until Will yells from his seat back up at Chris to "keep my wife's name out your f---in' mouth,' and then repeats it, that I perceive the gravity of the situation, and that, no, it had not been a skit. Even so, I am unclear on the reason why Will is so upset. We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell "wife' in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s--- . . . I am his wife! happens instantly.'





King Richard, was Will, who won an Oscar later that night for, was banned for the Oscars for 10 years for that infamous slap.





And now, more than two years later, we discover that Jada and Will were a couple only in name when the actor bounded up on stage and slapped Rock.