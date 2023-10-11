RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pick your India Team for Afghanistan game
October 11, 2023  12:14
image
After outplaying Australia in their opening match, India will aim for another commanding performance against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Afghanistan suffered a six wicket defeat in their opening match against Bangladesh as they collapsed against spin to be bowled out for a lowly 156.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Street gives a thumbs up to Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's demerger plan
Street gives a thumbs up to Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's demerger plan

Debt management is going to be a worry for the Vedanta group until FY25 at least. However, the restructuring of business divisions in Vedanta India could lead to an unlocking of values. The group structure is fairly complex. Anil...

Be Wary Of These Afghans!
Be Wary Of These Afghans!

India won't want to take the Afghans lightly. At the 2019 World Cup, it took a late hat-trick from Mohammed Shami to help India eke out an 11-run victory.

Navratri Special: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy
Navratri Special: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy

Bring out the dandiya sticks and dance a storm, it's Navratri time. Nine days of colours, joy and revelry, starting October 15.

SEE: Kohli bags first-ever 'best fielder' medal!
SEE: Kohli bags first-ever 'best fielder' medal!

When Kohli received the medal, he insisted on having it placed around his neck, similar to how Indian athletes were recently honoured in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Zoramthanga, Guerrilla Fighter in the Political Jungle
Zoramthanga, Guerrilla Fighter in the Political Jungle

At 79, Zoramthanga is working to rebuild his image as the people's CM.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances