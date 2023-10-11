RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No Durga puja immersion procession in Odisha's Sambalpur this year
October 11, 2023  18:37
File image
The Sambalpur district administration has prohibited immersion processions of Durga idols here this year to maintain peace and order in the city, officials said. 

The decision was taken at the peace and coordination committee meeting here on Tuesday in presence of Sambalpur collector Ananya Das and SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo. 

The move comes in the wake of the violence that took place during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations here in April, they said. 

Speaking to reporters, Bhamoo said, "We requested the Durga Puja organizing committees not to hold immersion processions this year. However, permission has been granted for Kalash Yatra and Ravan Podi," he said. 

The meeting decided that the idols will be taken for immersion on vehicles. 

The city hosts around 47 Durga puja celebrations, officials said. 

In July, the district administration prohibited Muharram and Hanuman Jayanti processions in the city for a year. 

This apart, Ganesh Puja immersion processions were also not held on roads here this year. -- PTI
