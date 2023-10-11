Monitoring internal threat after Hamas attack: Biden





He also said that the 'tragedy' incurred by Israel is personal for many American families as the ties between the two nations run deep.





Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Biden stated, "This is not some distant tragedy - the ties between Israel and the United States run deep. It is personal for so many American families who are feeling the pain of this attack as well as the scars inflicted through millennia of antisemitism and persecution of Jewish people. In cities across the country, local and federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel".





Notably, US was one of the first countries to strongly condemn the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.





"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel's security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones," Biden posted on X.





He also affirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will continue to make sure Israel has "what it needs" to defend itself and its people. -- ANI

