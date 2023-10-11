RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mizoram assembly speaker resigns ahead of Nov 7 polls, set to join BJP
October 11, 2023  18:15
Mizoram assembly speaker and Mizo National Front leader Lalrinliana Sailo resigned as a legislator on Wednesday, and said he would join the BJP "to usher in development' in the state. 

Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the party for the 2023 election to be held in November. 

He is likely to be inducted into the BJP on Thursday, party sources said. 

"The financial condition of Mizoram is not in a good shape' I will join the party to usher in development in my state," Sailo told reporters after submitting his resignation to deputy assembly speaker H Lalbiakzauva. 

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3. -- PTI
