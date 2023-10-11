RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel bombs house of Hamas 'plotter's' father
October 11, 2023  09:57
The daughter of a member of Hamas is comforted during her father's funeral. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Continuing its air assault on Hamas in the wake of the multi-pronged terror attacks, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck over 200 targets of the terrorist group in the Al Furkan neighbourhood of the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

As part of the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas this morning, the security forces also bombed the house of the father of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing believed to be the key plotter of the terror attacks, The Times of Israel reported.

In what was its third aerial assault in the area, Israeli fighter jets struck 450 Hamas targets in the neighbourhood, the IDF posted on social media platform X.

"The IDF continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip; dozens of Air Force fighter jets attacked over 200 targets in the Al Furkan neighbourhood for the third time in the past day This is the third attack in the area during the last day, in which the IDF attacked over 450 targets in the area of the neighbourhood," the IDF posted on X.

Meanwhile, as the war on Hamas entered its fifth day, the toll from the rocket and ambush attacks by the terror outfit in Israel mounted to over 1,000, with more than 2,800 injured and 50 confirmed missing or taken hostage, the IDF stated.

Over 4,500 rockets have been fired, so far, from Gaza.
