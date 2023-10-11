I want to tell Netanyahu, END terrorism: Israelis





Residents of Ashkelon, a city in southern Israel, are among those enduring the daily fear and uncertainty brought about by this protracted conflict.





Yaacov, an Israeli national from Ashkelon, recounted his experience, stating, "We came here because a rocket fell on our building... we have no shelter, we escaped thanks to local administration and they suggested we come here to this hotel and that this is a good place. My 11-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, my wife and I are staying here."





The fear and urgency felt by Yaacov and his family mirror the widespread anxiety and turmoil that have gripped residents in the region.





Ashkelon, like many other Israeli cities and towns, has been the target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, leading to a dire need for safe havens for its residents.





Galaia, another resident of Ashkelon, shares a similar sentiment, "My children and family are here (hotel) because rockets fell on the roof of our neighbour's house, our windowpanes were broken... for one week, we have been staying here, now we don't know if this place is safe... we want a new place... I want to tell my Prime Minister that... finish this terrorism as soon as possible."





Galaia's plea reflects the frustration and longing for an end to the ongoing conflict. The emotional toll it has taken on families and individuals cannot be overstated, as the daily threat of rocket attacks and the trauma of seeking refuge in unfamiliar surroundings continue to plague their lives.





As the conflict rages on, Israeli residents like Yaacov and Galaia continue to hope for an end to the violence and a return to normalcy. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of this enduring conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution that can bring stability and security to the region.





According to the latest updates, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 people are wounded. On the other hand, over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in air raids after Israel launched a strong counter-offensive.





The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air raids. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women, a ministry spokesperson said.





A day ago, in a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it". "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation. -- ANI

The Israel-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of Israeli residents, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify.