HC orders issuing notice to ED on Senthil Balaji's bail plea





Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the bail petition filed by Balaji came up for hearing, ordered issuing notice to the ED and posted to October 16, further hearing of the case.





Balaji's earlier bail applications were dismissed by a city court.





While so, stating that since Balaji was not well, he took treatment at Stanley Hospital on Monday, the present petition was filed to enlarge him on bail on considering his health condition.





When the petition came up for hearing, additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the ED sought time to file a detailed counter.





Senior counsel N R Elango, appearing for Balaji submitted the minister was yet to recover fully even after a bypass surgery and hence took treatment at the government hospital on October 9.





He also submitted the medical report. -- PTI

