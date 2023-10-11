Gaza facing humanitarian disaster, aid blocked





The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighborhood after neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety.





Humanitarian groups pleaded for the creation of corridors that would allow them to deliver aid, saying hospitals were overwhelmed with wounded people and running out of supplies.





Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza in response to Hamas' bloody incursion into Israel on Saturday. The sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

Israel's Minister of National Security says invasion of Gaza is imminent. Gaza's government says the area is facing a humanitarian disaster, calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks.