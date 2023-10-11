RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
October 11, 2023  17:19
Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex on Tuesday spurted by 393.69 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 66,473.05, with 24 of its constituents ending in the green. Six stocks declined. 

The broader Nifty of the NSE advanced 121.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 19,811.35, as 37 index shares gained while 12 declined and one closed unchanged. 

Buying was seen in FMCG, energy, metal, pharma and private bank shares, while most IT shares declined ahead of the announcement of quarterly financial results. 

Among Sensex stocks, Wipro gained the most by 3.29 per cent. Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, NTPC, M&M, HDFC Bank, ITC, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the winners. 

On the other hand, HCL Tech fell the most by 1.24 per cent. SBI, TCS, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel also dropped.
