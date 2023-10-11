RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


First plane with US arms lands in Israel
October 11, 2023  09:19
image
The first plane carrying United States armaments landed in southern Israel on Tuesday evening, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

'The first plane carrying US armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening,' posted IDF on X.

However, the IDF did not reveal the kinds of weapons or military equipment it received.

As Israel wages war with Hamas, US President Joe Biden's administration has begun delivering munitions to Israel this week.

'The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war,' IDF's post added.    -- ANI

IMAGE: A convoy Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) makes their way to Israel's border with Lebanon, in Nahariya, northern Israel, on October 10, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters
