EC changes poll date of Rajasthan to Nov 25





Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to the assembly polls between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for what is being seen as the semi-final between the BJP and opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





Date of polling in Rajasthan changed from November 23 to November 25 due to 'large-scale' weddings, announces the Election Commission.