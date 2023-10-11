Did Iran know Hamas would attack Israel? US says...





"We have said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas. They have provided training. They have provided capabilities. They have provided support and they have had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.





"All of that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen. Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not, as of this moment I'm standing here at the podium, have confirmation of that. We are talking to our Israeli counterparts on a daily basis about this question," he said.





The NSA said the US is trying to gather from its intelligence holdings on whether they have any further information on that.





"We're looking to acquire further intelligence. And if there's an update to that, I'll share it with you," Sullivan said.





"While Iran plays this broad role, sustaining a deep and dark role in providing all of this support and capabilities to Hamas, in terms of this particular gruesome attack on October 7th, we don't currently have that information. We will continue to look for it," he added. -- PTI

The White House said Tuesday that there is no specific information about the role of Iran in the latest terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas, but it is complicit in a broad sense for funding the military wing of the militant group.