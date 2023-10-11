Day 5: 1000 dead, 5000 injured in Gaza





According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes on Gaza, according to CNN report.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces has said it has killed some 1,500 terrorists in Israeli territory after Hamas launched an attack on Israeli border communities, The Times of Israel reported.





The Israeli Defence Forces said that it targeted Hamas's "aerial detection capabilities" in Gaza. According to the IDF, the terror group had a network of network of cameras, hidden inside solar water heaters across the Strip in order to track and monitor Israeli aircraft.





"Yesterday, within a few minutes during a focused sortie, the IAF struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas's ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft," The Times of Israel quoted the military as saying.





In an update posted on X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that dozens of warplanes attacked more than 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night.





"Dozens of warplanes attacked over 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night. Among other things, the planes attacked two bank branches used by the terrorist organization Hamas to finance terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground terrorist tunnel in the territory of the Gaza Strip and two operational headquarters used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terrorism to the State of Israel," IDF posted on X.

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry.