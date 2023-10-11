Court denies bail to Uddhav Sena leader's aide in money laundering case





Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, MG Deshpande, denied bail to Kadam, arrested in March.





He is currently in judicial custody.





The case is related to the alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone provisions in the construction of Sai Resort near the coast.





The Income Tax department had attached the structure saying its ownership had been illegally transferred to Kadam by former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.





The Enforcement Directorate joined the probe claiming illegal financial transactions at the resort.





The ED, in its charge sheet, claimed Parab built the resort by investing his "unaccounted money'. -- PTI

