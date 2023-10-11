Clock ticking for Chouhan in MP?





Modi, in his public meetings in MP, has almost publicly snubbed Chouhan, leaving no room for doubt. The fielding of central ministers in MP is also a signal to Chouhan that his time is up, she writes, here

For the BJP, politics has come full circle in MP, as the top two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have almost decided that if the BJP returns in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won't be the CM, writes Swati Chaturvedi in