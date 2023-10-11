RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI raids NewsClick founder's residence
October 11, 2023  10:27
image
The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged FCRA violations by news portal NewsClick and carried out raids at two locations on Wednesday, officials said. 

 A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said. 

 It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said.

 In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham. The allegations have been denied by the portal. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hamas kills at least 40 babies in Israel as conflict escalates: Report
Hamas kills at least 40 babies in Israel as conflict escalates: Report

Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families gunned down in their beds.

Delhi LG okays Arundhati's Roy's prosecution in 'provocative speech' case
Delhi LG okays Arundhati's Roy's prosecution in 'provocative speech' case

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and a former Kashmiri professor in a 2010 case related to alleged provocative speeches, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Serious lapses by Oreva led to Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report in HC
Serious lapses by Oreva led to Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report in HC

The lackadaisical approach on part of the management of Oreva company resulting in "one of the most severe and tragic human calamities" cannot be countenanced, the SIT said.

2 prominent Hamas leaders killed in Israel's air force attack
2 prominent Hamas leaders killed in Israel's air force attack

The Israeli Air Force said in a statement that the Minister of Economy of Hamas, Jawad Abu Shamala, has been killed.

Be Wary Of These Afghans!
Be Wary Of These Afghans!

India won't want to take the Afghans lightly. At the 2019 World Cup, it took a late hat-trick from Mohammed Shami to help India eke out an 11-run victory.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances