Cauvery body orders K'taka to release 3K cusecs





According to the statement, CWRC during its 88th meeting today made crucial decisions regarding water allocation and shortages pertaining to the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.





"After deliberation, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee reached a decision. Karnataka has been mandated to ensure the release of water from its reservoirs in such a manner that the flow at Biligundlu is maintained at 3000 cusecs. This directive is effective from 8 am on October 16, 2023, and is to be upheld until October 31, 2023," the statement read.





Karnataka in its presentation expressed its inability to release water to Biligundlu, except for contributions from the uncontrolled catchment.





As per the statement, Karnataka presented a concerning report, indicating a substantial 50.891 per cent shortfall in cumulative inflows to its reservoirs up to October 10, 2023.





This shortfall was attributed to extreme hydro-meteorological conditions, it added. -- ANI

The meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee has decided that Karnataka has to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water starting October 16 till October 31, said a CWRC statement on Wednesday.