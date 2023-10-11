RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Canadian FM, Jaishankar met in secret last month: Report
October 11, 2023  21:12
S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly/X
S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly/X
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly held a "secret meeting" with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington last month, a media report has said, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June. 

The report by the Financial Times on Tuesday came even as Canada is yet to comply with India's communication to Ottawa to withdraw over three dozen of its 62 diplomats in the country. 

The ministry of external affairs declined to comment when asked about the reported meeting. 

There was no response from the Canadian side as well. 

Jaishankar was in Washington DC from September 27 to 30 after concluding a five-day trip to New York. 

India asked Canada to withdraw the diplomats amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. 

India strongly rejected the charges. Nijjar was shot dead by two masked gunmen. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. -- PTI
