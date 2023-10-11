Biden confirms 14 American deaths in Hamas attack

Condemning the attacks on Israel as 'pure unadulterated evil', United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the stated purpose of the terrorist organisation Hamas is 'to kill Jews'.





Noting that over 1,000 people have died in Israel, including at least 14 American citizens, Biden said people in Israel suffered 'pure unadulterated evil' at the 'bloody hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas, a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews. This is an act of sheer evil'.





"Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children - stomach-turning reports of babies being killed, entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," the US President said.





Biden's address in the White House came after his third phone call in four days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





In his remarks, he outlined the US military assistance being sent to help Israel in its fight. -- ANI





IMAGE: Personal belongings including a child's pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, on October 10, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

