RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biden confirms 14 American deaths in Hamas attack
October 11, 2023  08:33
image
Condemning the attacks on Israel as 'pure unadulterated evil', United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the stated purpose of the terrorist organisation Hamas is 'to kill Jews'.

Noting that over 1,000 people have died in Israel, including at least 14 American citizens, Biden said people in Israel suffered 'pure unadulterated evil' at the 'bloody hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas, a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews. This is an act of sheer evil'.

"Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children - stomach-turning reports of babies being killed, entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," the US President said.

Biden's address in the White House came after his third phone call in four days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his remarks, he outlined the US military assistance being sent to help Israel in its fight.   -- ANI

IMAGE: Personal belongings including a child's pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, on October 10, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 prominent Hamas leaders killed in Israel's air force attack
2 prominent Hamas leaders killed in Israel's air force attack

The Israeli Air Force said in a statement that the Minister of Economy of Hamas, Jawad Abu Shamala, has been killed.

We need support of India in fight against Hamas, says Israeli envoy
We need support of India in fight against Hamas, says Israeli envoy

Seeking the support of India in its action against Palestinian armed group Hamas, the consul general of Israel to South India Tammy Ben-Haim on Tuesday said the Jewish State needs the support of like-minded countries and people around...

SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised
SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised

His effort along with Sadeera Samarawickrama's (108 off 89 balls) maiden ODI ton saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344 for nine in their 50 overs.

Kashmiri woman in Gaza seeks evacuation as Israel bombards Hamas-ruled enclave
Kashmiri woman in Gaza seeks evacuation as Israel bombards Hamas-ruled enclave

Shaboo, who is living with her husband, Nedal Toman, and youngest daughter, Karima, in Gaza, said the 'water supply was officially cut off' in addition to electricity.

England aim for improvement after crushing win over Bangladesh
England aim for improvement after crushing win over Bangladesh

Smarting from their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in the tournament opener, England amassed 364-9 after their top order fired with Malan forging century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82).

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances