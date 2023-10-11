RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aircraft from Lebabon violate Israel's airspace
October 11, 2023  23:15
Pic: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Several aircraft may have infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon, as per The Times of Israel

As a result, residents across northern Israel are being told to shelter in safe houses and bunkers. 

A reporter on Israeli TV said explosions were being heard, and something struck the ground in the border town of Metula, with no injuries. 

A suspected terrorist infiltration alert was sounded in Israel's northern town of Ma'ayan Baruch, close to the border with Lebanon. 

Footage on Channel 12 news appears to show a drone moving across the sky. Sirens were heard in the towns of Ofer and Kerem Maharal, south of Haifa, with the Hamas claiming to have fired rockets in that area. 

Sirens were heard in every town and city in the north, including the Golan Heights. 

Early reports suggest dozens of drones were launched from Lebanon at Israel. The military says it was looking into the details. 

The head of the Galil Elyon Regional Council, Giora Zaltz, told Channel 12 some of the aircraft that infiltrated from Lebanon are carrying people, and residents need to seek shelter, as per The Times of Israel

"This is what we feared, what we were preparing for," he says.
