Air Canada grounds pilot over pro-Palestine colors

The Canadian Airline, Air Canada grounded a pilot to a Montreal-based B787 for wearing pro-Palestinian colours while in Uniform, The Toronto Sun reported on Tuesday.





As per the Toronto Sun, the action qas taken after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel from the pilot.





'The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday,' reported The Toronto Sun quoting Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick.





"We did this because this individual's opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada's views in any way," said Fitzpatrick.





"This person has never been authorised to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee."





After the incident, the airline condemned the post by their pilot and said that they are analysing the matter very seriously.





Taking to X, Air Canada said, 'We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.'





Air Canada has temporarily suspended its flight routes at this time to Tel Aviv as a result of the Hamas terror attack -- ANI





IMAGE: Explosions are seen, following Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

