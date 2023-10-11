4 held for selling fake tickets of Oct 14 India-Pak cricket World Cup match





Three of the four accused are 18-year-old, while the fourth one is aged 21, he said, adding that the city crime branch made the arrest.





India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Motera area of Ahmedabad on October 14.





The police's preliminary probe revealed that the accused first purchased an original ticket of the match and then printed nearly 200 duplicate tickets after editing the scanned copy of that original ticket using Photoshop software at the shop of one of the accused, deputy commissioner of police Chaitanya Mandlik of the Ahmedabad city crime branch said.





"The police have recovered all 200 tickets, including the 50 that were sold by the youths using their connections on social media," he said.





The accused, identified as Jaymin Prajapati, Dhrumil Thakor and Rajvir Thakor (all 18) and Kush Meena (21), are residents of different parts of either Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar, he added. -- PTI

