4 held for selling fake tickets of Oct 14 India-Pak cricket World Cup match
October 11, 2023  17:19
The police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have arrested four persons for allegedly printing and selling 50 fake tickets of the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket World Cup match to people at Rs 3 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. 

Three of the four accused are 18-year-old, while the fourth one is aged 21, he said, adding that the city crime branch made the arrest. 

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Motera area of Ahmedabad on October 14. 

The police's preliminary probe revealed that the accused first purchased an original ticket of the match and then printed nearly 200 duplicate tickets after editing the scanned copy of that original ticket using Photoshop software at the shop of one of the accused, deputy commissioner of police Chaitanya Mandlik of the Ahmedabad city crime branch said. 

"The police have recovered all 200 tickets, including the 50 that were sold by the youths using their connections on social media," he said. 

The accused, identified as Jaymin Prajapati, Dhrumil Thakor and Rajvir Thakor (all 18) and Kush Meena (21), are residents of different parts of either Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar, he added. -- PTI
