RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will force Centre to conduct caste census: Rahul
October 10, 2023  14:37
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed caste census an "X-ray" of the country that will throw light on the condition of OBCs, Dalits and tribals, and said his party would force the Centre to conduct this exercise "come what may".

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not speaking on the issue of caste census. "We will force the central government to conduct a caste census, come what may, to know the truth about the condition of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the country. Our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have initiated a process for it," Gandhi said. 

 He was addressing a public meeting at Beohari in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, a day after the dates for the state assembly polls were announced. 

"Caste census is an X-ray of the country. Tribals, Dalits, OBCs of the country are injured. Let us check...It will clear the picture," he said. "We challenged PM Narendra Modi to release the data of the caste census done by CongressBut instead of talking about it, he talks about Pakistan, Afghanistan and SouthSpeak on caste census," the former Congress president added.

 Referring to a book written by Bharatiya Janata Party's veteran leader L K Advani, Gandhi said the book mentioned that Madhya Pradesh, not Gujarat, was the laboratory of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS). 

 "But Madhya Pradesh is a laboratory of several scams like medical treatment to deceased persons, Vyapam, mid-day meal, atrocities against tribals and women, among others," he targeted the BJP government in the state. 

 The single-phase assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'

'We have unfortunately created that kind of ecosystem in Canada where these people are very vocal, very violent, very aggressive, and they don't let anybody.... come out against them. They will bully, they will threaten, they will use...

Rajasthan to witness 50k weddings on polling day
Rajasthan to witness 50k weddings on polling day

Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 23, when voting for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will also be held.

In Pictures - Bangladesh bowlers keep England in check
In Pictures - Bangladesh bowlers keep England in check

Images from the ICC World Cup match between England and Bangladesh, in Dharamsala, on Tuesday.

Cricket to get nod for 2028 LA Olympics?
Cricket to get nod for 2028 LA Olympics?

Baseball was included in several prior Games -- and was added back to the Tokyo programme after it was left off in 2012 and 2016 -- but will not be a part of the Paris Games.

Shubman Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream
Shubman Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances