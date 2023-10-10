Twist in tale: Bengaluru bus shelter wasn't stolen; removed for safety





The stainless steel bus shelter on Cunningham Road was located behind the Bengaluru city police commissioner's office and was in close proximity to 'Vidhana Soudha', and some recent reports that it had been stolen had left police officials red-faced.





According to police, based on a complaint received by a representative of Signpost India Pvt Ltd, a company responsible for constructing BMTC bus shelters, a case of theft was registered at High Grounds police station on September 30.





In its complaint, the company alleged that the steel bus shelter constructed on August 21 was found to be 'missing' during an inspection conducted by its firm on August 28.





During probe, when the investigators approached the BBMP assistant executive engineer of Vasanth Nagar division, he told them that during a ward inspection conducted by him along with his team, it was found out that the bus shelter installed was "poorly constructed' and keeping public safety in mind, the shelter was removed on August 25 and the materials were kept in a godown, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

