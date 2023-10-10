RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorists who killed Kashmiri Pandit gunned down
October 10, 2023  15:57
Mourners at the body of Sanjay Sharma. He was killed in February
Shopian Senior Superintendent of Police Tanushree said on Tuesday that the killing of two terrorists in the latest encounter in Shopian is a big win for the security forces as the terrorists were planning attacks in the area.

She said that the security forces received the information about the presence of the terrorists in the area Monday night and that the operation continued the entire night.

"At around 7 am (on Tuesday), the two terrorists were neutralised...This is a big win for the security forces as they were planning attacks and recruiting people," SSP Tanushree said.

"Security forces got information at night that two terrorists have been seen...On receiving this information, Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 RR and 178 CRPF joint forces cordoned off the area," the officer added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the two terrorists killed were belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).They were identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar by the Kashmir Zone Police officials.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

Jazim Farooq alias Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, said SSP Tanushree.

Sanjay Sharma was killed in February outside his house in the Achan area of Pulwama. He was working as an ATM guard in J&K Bank . This was the first time a Kashmir Pandit had been targeted since October 2022.
