Serious lapses: SIT report blames Oreva for Morbi





The lackadaisical approach on part of the management of Oreva company resulting in "one of the most severe and tragic human calamities" cannot be countenanced, the SIT said.





"For this, prima facie, the whole management of the company, including its managing director and two managers appear to be responsible," it said.





The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 people and injuring 56 others.





The Morbi Nagarpalika gave the repair work of the bridge to Oreva company, which assigned it to a "non-competent agency," and the work was carried out "without consulting technical experts," the SIT said.





It also found several design faults in the bridge post-renovation works, contributing to its collapse. The tragedy was "a result of lapses at administrative level to follow due procedure as per government norms, and also due to technical incompetency to repair the bridge and test it before opening it to the public," the SIT said in its report submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee, which is hearing a suo motu PIL on the tragedy.





"Various steps taken in carrying out the repair works of the bridge could have been avoided by various better steps had the company taken the help of a professional expert agency in the field," it said.





Even after the completion of the repairing work and before opening the bridge to the public at large, the Oreva company ought to have obtained its fitness report and consulted the municipality on that behalf, the SIT said in the report presented by Advocate General Kamal Trivedi before the court.

There were "serious operational and technical lapses" on part of the Oreva company's management, which led to the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town last year, the Special Investigation Team said in its report submitted before the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday.