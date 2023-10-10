RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty rebound up to 1%
October 10, 2023  17:06
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following gains in financials, auto and IT shares after recent sharp losses and positive global trends. 

 The 30-share Sensex spurted by 566.97 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 66,079.36 as 26 of its constituents ended in the green and four declined. 

The index opened sharply higher by 400 points and gained further to touch the day's high of 66,180.17. The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped 177.50 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 19,689.85, driven by gains in Coal India, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel. -- PTI
