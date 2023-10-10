Senior journalist V Gangadhar passes away





One of the former editors of the Readers' Digest, Gangadhar spent the latter half of his life writing humour columns for several newspapers and taught journalism in many colleges.





He wrote the 'Slice of Life' column for The Hindu.





He was the epitome of good English and its correct usage while writing, as well as a fierce critic of the lowering standards of journalism as early as early 1990s.





He leaves behind his wife, Rupa, and two daughters.





Read V Gangadhar's column on Dilip Kumar here.





Read his other columns here.

V Gangadhar (85), the first journalist to write spoofs as front page news on April 1 in The Daily, passed away in his sleep in Pune last night.