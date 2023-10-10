SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking release of detained Rohingya refugees





A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the Centre and sought its response within four weeks.





Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Priyali Sur, submitted many Rohingya refugees have been detained in facilities across the country, and sought their release in order to protect their right to life and equality before law under Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution.





Sur's plea said the Rohingya are an ethnic minority from Rakhine state in Myanmar and they have been described by the United Nations as the world's most persecuted ethnic minority.





"They have a history of statelessness since 1980, primarily as a consequence of the 1982 Citizenship Law enacted in Mynamar, which effectively stripped them of their citizenship," it said, adding Rohingya refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, including India, to escape persecution dubbed by the United Nations and the International Court of Justice as genocide and crime against humanity.





The petition said despite this background of persecution and discrimination, the Rohingya refugees in India are officially labelled as "illegal immigrants' and face inhumane treatment and restrictions. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking direction to the government to release Rohingya refugees who have been "illegally and arbitrarily" detained in jails and detention centres across the country.