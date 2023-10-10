Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 83.24 against US dollar





However, elevated crude prices in the overseas markets and safe-haven dollar buying amid concerns over the conflict in the Middle East weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.23 and traded in the narrow range of 83.22 to 83.26 against the greenback.





It finally settled at 83.24 (provisional), registering a gain of 4 paise over its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee slipped 1 paise to settle at 83.28 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee gained 4 paise to settle at 83.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a rally in domestic equity markets boosted investor sentiment.