NewsClick's Purkayastha, Chakravarty in court





The two were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur around 2:50 pm. The prosecution sought 10 days judicial custody for the duo, which was firmly opposed by Purkayastha's counsel, who asserted no case was made out against his client.





The counsel for Chakravarty argued he was not a journalist nor had he received any payment.





The court is expected to pass an order on the police's plea after conclusion of the arguments.





The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3. Police also sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.





According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.





It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.





Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of the NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined. Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR. -- PTI

The Delhi Police on Tuesday produced before a court NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.