News of Amartya Sen's death untrue: Daughter





Amartya Sen has made contributions to welfare economics, social choice theory, economic and social justice, economic theories of famines, decision theory, development economics, public health, and measures of well-being of countries.

The news of Nobel prize winner economist Amartya Sen's death is untrue. His daughter, Nandana Deb Sen refutes the news. The news of his 'demise' was shared on Twitter by American professor and 2023 Nobel economics winner Claudia Goldin. It was also tweeted by a Harvard professor.