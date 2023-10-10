Mild snowfall in Himachal's Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti





High mountain passes of Rohtang Pass in Kullu, which is also the gateway to Lahaul and Spiti, and Chansel in Shimla received mild spell of snow.





The fresh spell of snowfall led to a fall in the minimum temperatures, which dropped by 6 to 9 degrees in the past 24 hours.





Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti with 1.1 degree celsius was the coldest at night, MeT officials said.





Confirming snowfall at the higher reaches, director of the local MeT office Surinder Paul said another western disturbance would approach the state from October 14 resulting in snowfall at higher reaches and rainfall in the lower hills.





Brahamani in the Bilaspur district received 18 mm of rains, followed by Una 16 mm, Bharmaur 14.5 mm, Dalhousie 13 mm. Sarahan received 11 mm of rains, Bhuntar 8 mm, Palampur 7.5 mm, while Shimla, Seobagh and Jubberhatti received about 6 mm of rains.





The snowfall has brought cheers to the hoteliers in most of the areas, especially Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti. -- PTI

