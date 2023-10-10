RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lone Puducherry woman minister quits citing conspiracy and gender bias
October 10, 2023  21:19
S Chandira Priyanga on X
Puducherry's lone woman legislator and minister, S Chandira Priyanga, on Tuesday tendered her resignation from the AINRC-BJP coalition cabinet, alleging politics of conspiracy and money power, besides facing casteism and gender bias. 

In 2021, the Neduncadu legislator became the first woman to be made a minister in the union territory after a gap of over 40 years. 

She was then handed the transport portfolio in the N Ranagsamy-led coalition cabinet. 

Chandira Priyanga was elected from Neduncadu reserved constituency in Karaikal on an AINRC ticket for a successive term in the 2021 assembly polls. 

On Tuesday, Chandira Priyanga quit as Minister and submitted her letter of resignation through her Secretary at the office of the chief minister. 

Sources in the CMO confirmed receipt of the letter and said it has been forwarded to the chief minister for him to take a decision on the matter. 

A copy of her resignation letter was distributed to the media. 

She said in her letter that although she entered the assembly due to her popularity among the people in her constituency, she however realised it is not so easy to overcome "politics of conspiracy and I could not fight against the big ghost of money power". 

She realised she "was subjected to casteism and gender bias." 

"I was also targeted continuously and found that I could not bear the politics of conspiracy and the big ghost of money power any longer beyond certain limits". -- PTI
