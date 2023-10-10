Israel creates 'iron wall' of tanks at Gaza border





Israel's air force sent transport aircraft to Europe to fly back hundreds of Israelis who will serve as military reservists.

Israel's military says it is creating an 'iron wall' of tanks at the Gaza border. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip. He made the statement after an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba. "I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said. "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly," he added.