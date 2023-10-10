India to build 500+ outposts at Pak, B'desh borders





Of the 509 composite BOPs, 383 are to be constructed along the India-Bangladesh border while the remaining 126 BPOs will be built along the India-Pakistan border.





These composite BOPs will be very helpful for the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF)-- which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border and 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border.





Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given its consent for a scheme of 509 composite BOPs which would be provided with infrastructure for accommodation, logistic support and combat functions with the latest equipment.





The latest annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs, released last week, mentions the move, pointing to "the government of India approved a scheme of 509 Composite BOPs (total BOPs along Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders). Out of 509 Composite BOPs, 383 Composite BOPs are to be constructed along the Indo-Bangladesh Border."





A composite BOP would have at least one jawans' barrack, one kitchen, one dining hall, one garage, one generator room, one toilet block, one administrative block, one wireless room, one weapons room and six cemented bunkers to resist any attack and also medical facilities.

India is all set to build 509 composite border outposts (BOPs) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders to provide an appropriate show of force to deter trans-border criminals, infiltrators and hostile elements from indulging in the activities of intrusion or encroachment and border violations.