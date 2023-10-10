'Hamas monsters pulled women, children from beds'





One of those returning home is Erez Semaria, who called the Hamas terrorists "monsters" for targeting women and children.





"They were pulling women and children out of their beds and dragging them away to Gaza like monsters out of a fairy tale storybook. Usually, they are much more PR-conscious, and I'm surprised that they would unmask themselves like this," Erez Semaria said.





He added, "Just the complete monsters, indefensible. I don't understand anybody who could stand up for this sort of thing...They're probably going after soft targets, they haven't targeted the military during this. They've mostly focused on civilians."





In an exclusive interview with ANI at the Addis Ababa Airport, during layover time for an Israel connecting flight via Ethiopia, Erez Semaria said that the Hamas is directly attacking common people.





"I was very surprised that the attack was very out of line with what they've done in the past with missile attacks. This was a direct attack on civilians. I don't know what explanation they could hide behind" he said.





Erez Semaria is an American citizen settled in Israel for the last several years. Erez and his entire family had gone to Japan for a holiday on the day Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.





He was traveling with his family members two daughters, a son and his wife to Israel. Despite the ongoing war, many families are moving back to Israel to stand with the people in a time of crisis.





Another Israeli national, Elon Doga at the Addis Ababa Airport, who was also returning home, affirmed that he is ready to fight the terrorists.





"I'm going to my home. We are ready to fight these terrorists" said Elon while speaking to ANI at the Adis Ababa airport.





At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.

At the Addis Ababa airport a long queue of Israeli citizens await connecting flights back home. Many of them have been called up as Army reservists. The terror unleashed by Hamas has shocked them.