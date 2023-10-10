Hamas missiles homes in to Israel town, none hurt





A number of explosions are audible over the city, signaling that missiles have been deflected or have crashed nearby.





According to The Times of Israel, Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. However, there are currently no reports of damage or injuries.





Israel is currently 'at war' with the terrorist group Hamas and it is the civilians, especially the women and children that are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict in the most tragic ways.





At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.





Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stressed that the military has regained full control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during the attack on Saturday, reported The Times of Israel.

Incoming rocket sirens were heard in the Southern city of Beersheba in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel.