Hamas holding up to 150 hostages in Gaza

Speaking to CNN, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan on late Monday said that their situation would not "prevent us from doing what we need to do in order to secure the future of Israel."





He further said that the authorities hope these hostages return to their homes safely, according to CNN."We have an unprecedented number of hostages," Erdan said, estimating the number was between 100 and 150," he said.





Erdan further said that he expects all international organizations to focus on these hostages.





"We expect the Red Cross, we expect all international organizations to focus on these hostages and how they are treated and that they receive treatment according to international law, but it's not going to stop us, prevent us from doing what we need to do in order to secure the future of Israel, "he added, reported CNN.





Earlier as per a report in the Times of Israel, Hamas had threatened that the civilian hostages would be executed and the killing broadcast if Israel kept on targeting people in Gaza without warning.





Israeli envoy Erdan added, "We cannot restore security for the citizens of Israel if Hamas continues with its military build-up."





As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured. -- ANI

