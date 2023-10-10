Gehlot's OSD grilled for 3 hrs in phone tapping case





Sharma received a notice from the crime branch on Monday, shortly after the election code of conduct came into force in Rajasthan.





A police officer said this was the fourth time Sharma appeared before the Crime Branch office to record his statement.





"He has been asked to come tomorrow again," the officer said.





Sharma reached the office of the Delhi police's crime branch in Rohini at 11 am on Tuesday.





He was questioned for at least three hours, sources said.





According to them, Sharma's answers to five questions related to the case were unsatisfactory.





He will again have to appear at the Crime Branch office at 11 am on Wednesday, the sources said.





The Delhi police registered an FIR against Sharma on March 25, 2021, on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation) based on a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP MP from Jodhpur. -- PTI

