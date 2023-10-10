FBI's warning to Hamas: Will not hesitate to...





In a message posted on its official handle on X, the FBI stated that they wouldn't hestitate to change their "security posture", if so needed, to protect the lives of American citizens.





"While the FBI does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel, we are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety. We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people," read the FBI post on X.





"We are closely coordinating with our counterparts in the region as well as other international partners," the agency added in its post.





It added that its Legal Attache' office in Israel was actively working with partners on the ground to locate and identify US citizens afftected by the terror attacks.





"Through our Legal Attache' office in Israel, FBI personnel are working with our partners on the ground to locate and identify any impacted Americans.





Reports of deceased, injured, or missing Americans are being treated with the utmost urgency and aggressively investigated. The FBI's Victim Services Division is coordinating with the Department of State to assist, as necessary, with family engagement," the FBI stated. -- ANI

